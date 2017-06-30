A list of five B.C. New Democrats with cabinet potential

VICTORIA — British Columbia premier-designate John Horgan has a group of political veterans to choose from for his New Democrat cabinet, a team that is bound to be tested by an experienced Liberal opposition. Here are five members who may play major roles in Horgan's government:

Carole James: The first person Horgan hugged after the confidence vote in the legislature that defeated Christy Clark's Liberal government. The four-term Victoria New Democrat was party leader for seven years and through two elections, both won by the Liberals.

James has been the NDP's finance critic and is considered a solid candidate for finance minister. She has also served as the children's ministry critic and is a staunch advocate for seniors care.

Mike Farnworth: He is a five-term New Democrat from Port Coquitlam in suburban Vancouver who was first elected in 1991, back when Mike Harcourt was B.C.'s NDP premier. He was the NDP's most recent justice critic and caucus house leader.

Farnworth is a former health and municipal affairs minister in previous NDP governments.

He entered two NDP leadership races, losing first to leader Adrian Dix before dropping out of the last leadership contest, allowing Horgan to be acclaimed party leader.

Adrian Dix: The four-term Vancouver legislature member was party leader from 2011 to 2014. He led the NDP to defeat in the 2013 election when the party had been leading in the polls. Dix is known as an dogged and effective critic who has been able to drive change from the Opposition side of the house.

He has been the NDP's recent critic for B.C. Hydro, the Crown corporation building the Site C dam.

Dix's pursuit of inadequate government child protection policies more than a decade ago was largely responsible for a government overhaul of the child-welfare system and the creation of the province's independent children and youth watchdog.

David Eby: A two-term New Democrat from Vancouver who defeated Clark in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding in 2013. He has been the NDP's critic for housing, liquor policy, gaming and the Metro Vancouver transit system.

Eby was considered a contender for leadership after the 2013 election, but chose to stay out of the race to spend more time with his young family. He has been a strong critic on housing and gaming issues, and often generates intense media and public attention on issues.

Eby is a lawyer, noted for his work on constitutional and administrative law issues related to the protection and promotion of human rights and democratic freedoms.

Michelle Mungall: The three-term New Democrat from Nelson is a staunch Horgan loyalist who backed the premier-designate during his first leadership bid that was eventually won by Dix.