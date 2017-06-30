Indigenous entrepreneurs light own path—and LED way to sustainability

Canadian LED firm First Light has an unusual corporate motto emblazoned on the front page of its website: “We are as much alive as we keep the earth alive.”



The quote isn’t from a Silicon Valley CEO, motivational tech guru, or crowdfunding whiz.

It’s much closer the British Columbia coast: Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s former Chief Dan George, renowned orator and Oscar-nominated actor remembered for his fiery July 1 speech on Canada’s Centennial anniversary 50 years ago this week in Vancouver.

Today, George’s grandson Rueben, has emerged as a leader in the anti-pipeline movement. But for him, protecting local waters wasn’t enough.

“People think that First Nations say no to everything,” Rueben George told Metro in a phone interview. “Actually, our environmental work goes hand-in-hand with our green energy work.”



The band itself is already involved in a number of clean-tech enterprises and partnerships, including a wind turbine manufacturer and, most recently, a large solar power array planned for a new administration and health building.

So when George’s brother approached him to help him sell LEDs — light-emitting diodes, a long-lasting light increasingly used for high-intensity illumination, without the mercury pollution of incandescent bulbs and using 90 per cent less electricity — he jumped at the chance.

“Any business we do as First Nations, we want it to lower our carbon impact if possible,” he said. “I wanted to get involved.”

First Light LED is a “wholly owned First Nations company” in a partnership with Calgary-based Evergreen LED.