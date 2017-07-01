B.C. Burundians to celebrate July 1 holiday — twice

Every year, Vancouver resident Remmy Mpitarusuma gets a rare opportunity to celebrate two homeland’s holidays on the same day.



That’s because he came to British Columbia ten years ago — and comes from one of the world's three countries that share Canada’s national day: Burundi.

“We’re celebrating our independence, but also celebrating Canada Day,” the 32-year-old told Metro in a phone interview. “We’re doing both together because we actually have so much in common.”

They don’t just share national holidays either — both are countries where French and English are widely spoken thanks to colonial history.

Burundians won their independence from Belgium on July 1, 1962, along with its northern neighbour Rwanda, which roughly matches its population of 11 million and area of less than 30,000 square kilometres.



Now, Mpitarusuma is involved in the Burundi Community Association of B.C., which is organizing an event on Saturday in Vancouver.

“Because our historic Burundian community here is quite scattered, we’re trying to get Burundians together through our independence,” he explained. “But Canada is our new country; we also can’t forget our new home.”

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of his arrival in Canada, and six since he gained citizenship. His association — which recently joined the social justice advocacy network Metro Vancouver Alliance — has received support from locals of the Union of Food and Commercial Workers and received leadership training as they grow their B.C. membership.

“We're looking forward to their upcoming event on July 1st celebrating Canada Day and Burundian Independence Day,” the Metro Vancouver Alliance said in a Facebook post on May 15.

The association’s members include a mix of recent newcomers to B.C. and a large number of refugees who fled the country when its president was assassinated in 1993, sparking a genocide that killed an estimated 300,000.

As the Burundian organization gets increasingly vocal on social equity issues here in Vancouver, however, he emphasized that it tries to stay independent of the often-tumultuous politics of Burundi.

“We’re bringing people together,” he said. “People from Metro Vancouver Alliance helped give us training in how to run events, and we’ve gained experience and leadership skills. We need these kinds of coalitions.”