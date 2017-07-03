5 things you may not know about the Canadian 'eh'

One of the most prevalent stereotypes of Canadians is that we say “eh” a lot. But UBC linguistics professor Martina Wiltschko says the word is not as common as we may think, and people who don’t grow up saying “eh” often find it difficult to perfect its use.

Here are five things to keep in mind when using the word “eh.”

1. Asking for confirmation

Canadians sometimes attach “eh?” to the end of a sentence as a way of asking someone to confirm a statement. For example, someone may say “you got a new dog, eh?” to ask a friend whether they actually did adopt a dog, according to Wiltschko.

2. Storytelling

But when telling a story out loud, people can also use “eh” throughout, according to Wiltschko. This particular usage is what makes “eh” so common among Canadians and is trickier to master.

“You’re not waiting for a response but you’re just throwing it in,” she explained.

“When the Americans do it they can’t quite get it right.”

3. Putting “eh?” in textbooks

Teaching adults how to use “eh” in English classes can help those not born in Canada acquire the word, said Wiltschko.

“When you have English as a second language course, they don’t teach them these particles that make somebody a fluent speaker,” said Wiltschko, who was born in Germany and not a native English speaker.

4. The decline of “eh?”

But fewer people are using the word nowadays, partly because young Canadians are replacing “eh?” with “right?” according to Wiltschko.

‘I know, eh?’ has turned into ‘I know, right?’ she explained.

But the decline of “eh” started long before it became a well-known Canadian stereotype, she says. In fact, its usage in Toronto reached peak popularity in the 1930s, according to Derek Denis, a University of Toronto professor.

Martina Wiltschko/Contributed

5. Not that unique, after all

“This little ‘eh?’ occurs in many languages – pretty much every language that I’ve looked at has something similar,” said Wiltschko.