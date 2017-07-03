Advocates call for real-time sewage overflow data in Vancouver

False Creek is a popular destination for boaters but its waters can contain E. coli levels high enough to make paddlers sick.

Now a water quality advocacy group wants the City of Vancouver to be transparent about when raw sewage is dumped into the harbour.

In July 2015, E. coli levels in east False Creek were eight times higher than the threshold for safe swimming. Water samples collected last week show E. coli levels in east False Creek are much lower, at 187 part per 100 mL. But that could change in an instant if raw sewage from the region was released into False Creek, an event that happens when pipes are overwhelmed by too much rainfall.

That’s why Fraser Riverkeeper wants the city to report what it calls “combined sewage overflows” in real time to ensure people know what they’re getting into when they take a kayak or paddleboard onto the water.

“There should be some kind of alert on either the city website or real time app that people can access just so there is an awareness,” said Charly Caproff, a water literacy co-ordinator at Fraser Riverkeeper.

Health authorities say swimming is unsafe when E.coli exceeds 200 parts per 100 mL.

“Right now, if you were out on the water paddling and it rained within 48 hours or you’re paddling in the rain, there’s no way to know that you are submersing through untreated waste water," said Caproff.

There are four sewage overflow outputs in False Creek – three owned by the City of Vancouver and one owned by Metro Vancouver, according to the city.

But the city does not collect data on when sewers overflow and doing so would require workers to install detectors in the pipes, said Daniel Roberge, director of water and sewers. Besides, most overflow events happen during the rainy season, between November and March, when False Creek is not as busy, he said.

“The challenges would be to put infrastructure in place and right now we’re concentrating into separating our sewer system – that’s where we’re putting our effort in right now.”

The sewer separation project would prevent sewers from overflowing in the case of heavy rain and its estimated completion date is 2050.

Crews have separated about half of the 1,500 kilometres of pipes in the city so far, according to Roberge.

Meanwhile, the regional authority, Metro Vancouver, does collect sewer overflow data but releases it more than one year after the fact.

Untreated waste water flowed into False Creek through Metro Vancouver-owned pipes 76 times in 2015 for a total of 433 hours, releasing 890-million litres of raw sewage, according to a report from the regional authority.

A Metro Vancouver spokesperson said the regional authority was “amenable” to working with the City of Vancouver to release sewage overflow data in real time.

But Fraser Riverkeeper wants authorities to act quicker and points to other major cities, like New York and Toronto, which are already working on releasing sewage data in real time.

“We believe, to keep people safe on the water, and as we work together towards a swimmable False Creek … we should provide the public with that data,” said Julie Porter, a water specialist at Fraser Riverkeeper.