Most weekend fires in B.C. believed to be human-caused, Wildfire Service says

HARRISON HOT SPRINGS, B.C. — BC Wildfire Service says the bulk of fires that started this weekend across the province were caused by people.

Spokeswoman Claire Allen says there were about 30 new wildfire starts over the weekend and 20 of them are believed to be human-caused.

Crews have yet to contain a 60-hectare blaze near Harrison Hot Springs that is among those suspected to be human-caused.

The fire isn't threatening any homes or properties, but recreation areas remain blocked off to give crews clear access to forest service roads.

Another human-caused fire in the Whistler-Blackcomb resort area is less than half a hectare in size and Allen says the fire is expected to be contained soon.