Animal rights group alleges chicken abuse at Abbotsford farm

Another B.C. chicken facility is facing a BC SCPA investigation after an animal rights group published video they allege show workers abusing chickens.



Animal Justice alleges the video, taken last week, depicts workers at Neufeld Farms in Abbotsford. The video appears to show several workers carrying multiple chickens by the leg, upside down, and tossing them into crates. Some workers then shut the crates while wings and other body parts of the chickens appear to be sticking out of the container.

“The chicken industry must be prohibited from treating animals this way,” said Anna Pippus, director of farm animal advocacy at Animal Justice.



She says workers should, at the very least, keep chickens upright in the crates.



Neufeld Farms, which has been raising chickens for 31 years, confirmed the footage released by Animal Justicei was indeed of its property.

"That’s not who we are," said owner Dan Neufeld.



"I am a farmer and any abuse of animals flies in the face of everything that we work for. I will co-operate with any authorities to determine whether there was legitimate abuse."

He said workers in the video are contractors.



The process of taking chickens from the warehouses where they are raised, to the slaughterhouse, is called ‘chicken catching.’



Even though the chicken-catching jobs at Neufeld Farms are contracted out, Neufeld Farms should still bear some responsibility, said Pippus, a lawyer.



“To the extent that a company is contracting with another company, they have a responsibility to ensure those companies are compliant with their own values,” she said.



“Its not enough to turn a blind eye.”



The BC SPCA says it is too early to know whether it will recommend charges against Neufeld Farms but that investigators are reviewing the footage.



“There are opportunities to work with industry to improve those standards and assurances to the public,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer at the BC SPCA.