West Van man's Ferrari seized after 210 km/h Lion's Gate Bridge joyride

60 kilometres-per-hour.



That's the speed limit on the iconic Lion's Gate bridge between Vancouver and West Vancouver.

But overnight on Monday, police nabbed a Ferrari driver doing nearly three times that speed: a heart-thumping 210 kilometres-per-hour.

The 22-year-old West Vancouver man behind the wheel's been busted before, in fact just three months earlier — also on the Lion's Gate bridge, where West Vancouver Police Department noted that the speed even drops to 50 kilometres-per-hour on its northbound onramps, where they pulled the car over.

It was even the same police officer who pulled him over for excessive speed on the bridge in April.



Police impounded the vehicle, a white 2015 Ferrari 458, for a week under British Columbia's Immediate Roadside Prohibition rules, they said in a statement.

"Excessive speed exposes all road users to extreme hazards," spokesman Const. Jeff Palmer said. "West Vancouver Police join all our policing partners urging drivers to travel at safe speeds."