Ferrari impounded in West Vancouver as driver clocked at 210 kilometres per hour

VANCOUVER — West Vancouver Police say they stopped a 22-year-old driver who was clocked travelling at 210 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The driver's 2015 Ferrari 458 has been impounded for seven days and the West Vancouver resident has been ordered to appear in court in September on charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

West Vancouver Const. Jeff Palmer says in a news release that the driver was stopped Monday night when an officer heard the whine of the oncoming sports car while carrying out vehicle checks on the bridge.

Palmer says the same officer stopped the same driver for a similar offence on the bridge in April, although he didn't say how fast the Ferrari was travelling on that occasion.

The three-lane Lions Gate Bridge spans Burrard Inlet and links Vancouver to West Vancouver.