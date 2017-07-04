Posting real-time sewage data is a possibility: Vancouver councillor

A Vancouver city councillor has asked staff to research how much it would cost to collect real-time sewage overflow data after a water quality advocacy group called for that information to be made public.

City council has already directed staff to look into making False Creek swimmable by 2018 but Fraser Riverkeeper says the city should also keep the public informed about when sewers overflow into the harbour during heavy rainfall.

Installing detectors in sewer pipes to keep track of when sewage is released into False Creek is a possibility, but it depends on the cost, said Coun. Andrea Reimer.

“It’s not like all the data is just sitting there and we just need to flick a switch.”

Staff told her they would come back with more information in the fall.

Reimer, who introduced the motion to improve swimmability in Vancouver’s waters, pointed out the city already posts hourly updates on water quality for Trout Lake.

The city could do the same, in theory, for False Creek, she said.

“I think it is reasonable if we think of water bodies as recreational and swimmable, that we would be monitoring water quality.”

She says the expectation that Trout Lake is clean enough to swim in should apply to all bodies of waters, even ones that are currently too polluted for safe swimming.

“We would never accept the idea that our terrestrial parks are unusable for recreation. We would expect them to be cleaned up and accessible to the public,” she said.

“But with water, we seem totally ready to accept that any level of pollution is acceptable so I think a lot of that is changing that level of attitude.”