Vancouver firm wins battle for first Internet ‘protected area’

Like many of British Columbia’s parks, environmentalists’ latest campaign to save an endangered environment took years of struggle and dedication.

But unlike other natural wilderness splendours such as the Great Bear Rainforest, the latest struggle took place entirely in the digital wilds of the Internet.

It’s been just over two months since a local Vancouver company went live after winning the right to administer one of the World Wide Web’s newest top-level domains (TLDs): .eco.

The latest batch of TLDs — groupings of websites ending in the same letters, such as .com, .org or .ca — were put to international bidding, but it appeared likely that multinational corporations with spotty environmental records could snap up .eco to mischaracterize themselves as “green.”

Based in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, Big Room Inc. entered the fray, but it had a unique pitch: just as .ca websites are restricted to Canada-based entities, they wanted a board of legitimate environmental organizations to oversee access to .eco.

So after years of paperwork and endorsements from luminaries such as former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore, the California-based, non-profit Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) handed Big Room the keys to .eco.

“There was a ton of excitement,” Jacob Malthouse, Big Room’s co-founder, told Metro in a phone interview. “But it was immediately appealed by the applicants who’d lost.

“They were upset about it going to the community and sent it to international arbitration. It was an intense 18-month legal battle … but we ended up prevailing, and the community had legitimately won.”

Malthouse remembers the first day of registrations, April 25, clearly.

“It was super intense,” he recalled. “10 of us sat in a room in Chinatown, and the registrations just started coming in.

“Luckily, no major glitches happened, and we cleared 800 registrations all over the world in just the first couple hours. It was just this incredible moment after eight years of labour coming to fruition, as people joined up to express their commitment to the environment using the web address.”

One of the local Vancouver adopters of a website with a .eco domain was Climate Smart Business, which registered www.beep.eco for its carbon-cutting mapping system, the Business Energy and Emissions Profile (BEEP), according to the social enterprise’s Elizabeth Sheehan.

In its tenth year, the social enterprise helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees to “profitably reduce” their greenhouse gas emissions, through training key staff, offering emissions-reduction experts, and providing software to help set and measure climate goals.

“We’re testing the idea that we could develop a kind of middle path for helping businesses have the tools to do this themselves as oppose to hiring someone to do it for them,” Sheehan explained in a phone interview, “and focus on the important stuff, which is actually making reductions and saving money.”

The quest for the .eco domain was something Sheehan watched closely for years, but she knew Big Room previously for its tracking of different green certification programs — and helped oversee the company’s own certification under Climate Smart Business’s carbon reduction model.

Once Big Room and its non-profit green backers emerged victorious, she was quick to register a .eco website

She's just one of 2,000 who signed up in the first 50 days after launch, from World Wildlife Fund to Greenpeace, and Tesla to Google.

“We understood the importance of building a community of business and organizations that are taking environment impact seriously,” she said. “The ability to have a web domain choice to showcase that (goal), seemed like a perfect platform for us to launch our data products.

“You’ve got values aligned, and we’re part of sending a signal that this is the future and we’re part of it.”

For Malthouse, although the campaign to secure .eco may have taken years and hit unexpected barricades, he’d learned enough about British Columbia’s conflicts over wilderness and real estate to stick with it for so long.

“Maybe that’s apropos of us being based in Vancouver, but it was similar to a real estate play,” he mused. “We’re online real estate that’s environmentally focused — so this was like rezoning (property) to build a co-op where somebody else wanted to drop Trump Tower.