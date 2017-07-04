Vancouver Coun. Geoff Meggs resigns, named B.C. Premier Horgan's top staffer

Vision Vancouver councilor Geoff Meggs has stepped down from City Council early Tuesday afternoon — in order to become B.C. Premier-designate John Horgan's new Chief of Staff.

The executive director for his municipal party, which has deep ties to Horgan's provincial New Democrats, tweeted the news.



"Congrats … on your new role as Chief of Staff to (Horgan)," Stepan Vdovine wrote on his Twitter page. "One of the best, sharpest minds in the trade."

The B.C. NDP confirmed the appointment in a press release Tuesday.



"Three-term Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs will serve as Chief of Staff to the Premier," the party stated, announcing also that former Chief of Staff Bob Dewar will now become a Special Advisor to the Premier. "… Meggs has resigned from his position on Vancouver City Council to devote his time fully to working with the New Democrat government on the issues that matter to people."

Chief of Staff is a key choice as Horgan prepares to take power after the long-governing B.C. Liberals lost a confidence vote last week. That led the Lieutenant-Governor to offer Horgan a chance to try to run the province despite holding three seats short of a majority in the Legislature.