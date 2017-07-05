Refugees' B.C. legal aid cuts leave more families to fend for selves

Jesús Soriano and Maria Isabel Torres Alvares remember this year’s Cinco de Mayo — May 5 — better than any.

While their compatriots celebrated the holiday, they loaded into a taxi with their one- and seven-year-old daughters, and crossed the U.S.-Canada border into British Columbia as tourists. After two nights in a nearby hotel to get their bearings, they returned to the border and formally requested asylum as refugees.

After 15 years in California, where Soriano fled after being kidnapped and tortured, the parents said everything changed after President Donald Trump’s election, which brought with it an increase in racial harassment at work, their daughter taunted by white parents after she won a medal in a school track race for “taking their place,” and immigration authorities’ increased round ups of undocumented Mexicans — in some cases separating parents from children.

“We were afraid because they were taking parents while they were taking kids to school,” Torres Alvares said. “We were afraid they might separate our kids from us.”

Two months later, they’re living in a Vancouver homeless shelter and struggling alone to file their refugee claim, because they couldn’t get legal aid; on Friday, they had their hearing before a federal panel who will decide their fate in coming months.

Last week, the Legal Services Society of B.C. announced that funding shortfalls meant they would be cutting all legal aid for refugees like this family starting on Aug. 1 — and although they were denied such funding already, it would mean many more would be forced to navigate a complicated system like they have.

In 2000, Soriano recalled, “I left my country of origin because I was kidnapped for two days,” explaining that gangsters demanded money from his large chicken sales business — and continued to target him in the U.S. through his relatives. “I was tortured by a criminal organization and they did things to me …”

His partner Torres Alvares, 39, begins to cry and rushes out of the room as he adds, “… things that I don't want her to know details about.”

An increase in arrests and deportations under the Trump administration, and his promises to build a wall against Mexican immigration, prompted them to look to Canada, where they saw news stories about hundreds of refugees fleeing into Manitoba, Quebec and — as Metro reported this winter — into B.C. as well.

Under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country agreement, asylum-seekers cannot claim refugee status at a border crossing, but can if they are already inside Canada.

“We saw news of families crossing in the snow,” he said. “But now we have a really big problem, because legal aid didn’t accept us and we don’t know why — we’ve had to fill out all these forms without any help from anyone because the deadline was so short.

“If people had a little bit of understanding of the suffering we’d have, I know that Canadians would change their way of seeing us, because we’re not here to take advantage of the system — we just want to provide a good life for our family.”

Sanctuary Health advocate Byron Cruz said the already-too-low funding for legal representation once in Canada, however, really puts people's lives at risk … It is a real crisis."

He said that while Mexican asylum claimants are often not accepted by Canada, the fact that 2,186 people were murdered in the country in May alone — exceeding the monthly average from 2016 when nearly 23,000 were murdered, many in the drug war — mean the country is far from safe for those targeted.

