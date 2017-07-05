Vancouver to hold by-election to replace councillor Geoff Meggs

Vancouver city councillor Geoff Meggs’ resignation will trigger a by-election some time in October, Mayor Gregor Robertson confirmed.

Meggs revealed Tuesday he is leaving city politics to become chief of staff to B.C. Premier-designate John Horgan.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson congratulated his fellow Vision Vancouver party member Wednesday and said Meggs’ continued involvement in politics, now at the provincial level, will continue to benefit Vancouverites.

“[It] is a great opportunity for him and a great bonus for Metro Vancouver. He has been a dedicated and productive councillor here and very involved at regional transportation, at Translink,” said Robertson.

He added that it’s too early to say who Vision Vancouver will put up as a candidate for the civic by-election.

“Typically, we’ve always had party nominations, a very open competition for candidates. That will be up to the board of the party to decide how to select a candidate.”

NPA councillor George Affleck told Metro his party will also be ready for the by-election.

“We will field a strong candidate,” he said.

“I’m confident that on Oct. 21, 2018 — when the NPA wins and has a mayor in place — we will be able to work with whoever is in Victoria, unlike Vision Vancouver who seem unwilling to work with parties that don’t align with them philosophically.”

Holding a by-election generally costs the city over a million dollars but Robertson said the cost this time around depends on whether the province calls a by-election for the Vancouver School Board as well, after its trustees were fired last fall.

Vancouver’s next general election is scheduled for October 20, 2018.

Vision Vancouver currently holds six seats, the NPA have three, and the Green Party of Vancouver has one.