Vancouver police announce murder charge in 2011 homicide

A Vancouver man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 21-year-old Harpreet Sandhu.

Sandhu, who was not involved in gangs or any criminal activity and was nicknamed “Happy” by his family, was shot and later died in hospital after a verbal confrontation with a group of youth in the Champlain Heights neighbourhood of Vancouver on July 25, 2011.

Even though police knew there were many people who witnessed the shooting and an appeal was made for them to come forward, VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said the investigation stalled.

“We had zero co-operation at the beginning. No one wanted to speak with us,” said Doucette. “Over the years, we did have some witnesses in the community that did decide to come forward and that’s what got us here today. We want to thank those people for coming forward and having the courage to do this.”

Heval Hishyar Tilli, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Sandhu’s death.

Even though police had enough evidence to recommend charges, they’re now appealing once more for any witnesses that night to come forward.

“The witnesses at the time were reluctant or afraid to come forward. Now that information is out there, a charge has been laid and this person is in jail, we’re asking those people to come forward and share that information with us because it’s important,” said Doucette. “It’s not too late. I’m sure they’ve been thinking about this for some time. We are again appealing to the public to have the courage and to speak up and clear their conscience.”