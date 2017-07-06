B.C. NDP government to be sworn in July 18

British Columbians will soon see a new government sworn in for the second time since the May's election.

New Democractic Party Premier-designate John Horgan and his cabinet will be sworn in July 18, the party announced Thursday.

"We are excited to deliver on our commitments. That's why we are working as quickly as possible to give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for," said transition spokeperson and NDP MLA Carole James in a written release.

The BC NDP and Green Party struck a deal after the May 9 election that gave the BC Liberals a razor thin majority. That agreement gave the NDP and Andrew Weaver’s Greens enough a votes to defeat the Liberals in a vote of non-confidence, bringing down Christy Clark's government June 29.

Rather than call an election, Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon asked Horgan to form government.

The NDP-Green alliance has a combined 44 votes in the Legislature, compared to the Liberals' 43.

James said Thursday those named to cabinet will be the face of Horgan's government but the inner circle appointees -- who have already been announced -- are the bricks and mortar of his government.

Those appointees include Don Write, former president of the B.C. Institute of Technology, as Horgan’s deputy minister and head of public service. Write has previously worked as a bureaucrat with Liberal and NDP governments in the past.

Earier this week, former Vision Vancouver city councillor Geoff Meggs was named Horgan's chief of staff.

Bob Dewar, who was recruited last year from Manitoba to help run the NDP's election campaign, will serve as special adviser to the premier.