‘Borderline scary’: Scientists warn of L.A.-hot Vancouver summers by 2100

Did you enjoy British Columbia’s record-shattering heat this past few weeks? Would you enjoy it even 7C hotter?

That’s what’s in our forecast thanks to climate change, weather scientists have warned in a new interactive online tool of the world’s largest 300 cities, with Vancouver’s average summer high temperatures becoming more like Chicago or Los Angeles by the year 2100 – 27C from 21C.

The online Shifting Cities interactive map, produced by the organization Climate Central in partnership with the World Meteorological Organization, helps visualize the data from 31 different global warming models — which reveal that some places are likely to heat up much more than others.

But don’t expect the change to be as pleasant as it may sound, meteorologists warn.

“We’re talking about the increase in extreme weather,” explained Bernadette Woods Plackye, chief meteorologist for Climate Central, in a phone interview. “… The increase in certain types of extreme weather is a clear indication of climate change.

“You sometimes hear, ‘I wouldn’t mind it being a little warmer in winter, but actually it isn’t uniform — it shifts your shoulder seasons, pushes fall back, brings spring earlier and leads to a host of impacts. You’ll see a whole different host of problems and impacts.”

Such problems would likely increase an increased occurrence of intense wildfires like those of two years ago, or last year’s “Beast” blaze in Fort McMurray, Alta. It could also lead to higher precipitation levels thanks to more evaporated moisture, and more damaging coastal storms from sea level rise. Additionally, vulnerable populations such as seniors are at much greater risk of heat-related deaths.

Meanwhile, other Canadian cities are predicted to get even hotter than Vancouver: Calgary is forecast to be more like scorching L.A.’s highs. Ottawa and Toronto are to become more like tropical Belize. And Montreal becomes like Caracas, Venezuela on the Caribbean Sea.

The WMO also enlisted actual news weather readers to imagine what a television forecast might look like in the year 2100 in Montreal.



The last weekend of June broke 11 previous high-temperature records across B.C., with Lytton leading the pack with a staggering 36.5C.

“We did this project in the U.S. and we found it such an interesting visual way to connect climate change with people’s local cities — we got really good feedback so we wanted to expand it globally.”

One way users can use the map is to follow the chain of rising average highs from city to city to see just how hot the data suggests will set records in eight decades.

While Vancouver would become more like Chicago by the year 2100, Chicago itself would by then have risen 7.4C to be more like the blazing desert of Juarez, Mexico — which in turn would reach the almost unfathomable current summer highs in Kirkuk, Iraq of 40.8C. But from Kirkuk, there’s nowhere currently to compare it to the 48C that’s in its forecast however.

“Currently,” Climate Central’s tool informs users, “no place on Earth is this hot.”

The organization noted that Kirkuk’s not alone in reaching never-before-seen highs.

“Up to a dozen cities will heat up so much, their summers will have no analog currently on Earth,” its website explained.

Baghdad, Iraq could climate even higher to 49.5C. Kuwait higher still at 49.9C.

The hottest temperature ever recorded, according to the WMO, is still 56.5C in California’s Death Valley, set more than a century ago — although 50 years ago Abadan, Iran momentarily soared 87C thanks to a phenomenon known as a “heat burst.”

The already-hottest North American cities have few places to compare by 2100, Woods Plackye warned.

“The only place to connect a lot them to was the Middle East,” she said, “but for those locations in the Middle East there is no current location on Earth we could connect them with — that is borderline scary.”