First-degree murder trial for three men in Kelowna, B.C., adjourned to July 24

KELOWNA, B.C. — A B.C. Supreme Court trial has been briefly adjourned for three men charged with first-degree murder in a gang-related shooting in Kelowna.

Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Khun-Khun have been on trial since May 29 following more than a year of delays.

The case has now been adjourned until July 24.

The three accused were arrested in 2013 and have pleaded not guilty to the August 2011 killing of Jonathan Bacon, along with the attempted murder of four others in a daytime shootout outside a downtown Kelowna hotel.

Before the start of the trial, McBride, Jones and Khun-Khun applied to have their charges thrown out based on a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said Superior Court trials should conclude no more than 30 months after charges are laid.