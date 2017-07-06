Heat prompts air quality alert for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

VANCOUVER — An air quality advisory has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as air pollution reacts with the warmer weather.

The regional district of Metro Vancouver issued the advisory saying smoke from a wildfire burning north of Harrison Hot Springs is also occasionally reaching into the Lower Fraser Valley, creating a haze that may also be contributing to the ozone levels.

The district says high ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants from burned fuels react with the air in the presence of sunlight.

It says the advisory is expected to continue until temperatures cool and that the highest levels are usually seen in mid-afternoon to early evening.

The advisory is especially aimed at people with chronic, underlying medical conditions.