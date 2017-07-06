SPCA says puppy's tail 'grossly swollen, infected' after home amputation in B.C.

VANCOUVER — The SPCA is looking for the owner of an injured Doberman pinscher puppy found at the side of a road in Langley, B.C.

It says the three-month-old pup, dubbed Lola, was discovered on Sunday.

Prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty says Lola's tail had been wrapped tightly with a plastic zip tie in what is believed to have been an attempt to dock, or shorten, the tail for cosmetic reasons.

Instead, she says the tail had become horribly swollen and infected and the thin pup was in a great deal of pain.

Lola is now in a foster home and receiving veterinary care while an investigation continues.

Moriarty says there's concern that other puppies from the same litter may have suffered a similar fate and she urges anyone with information to call the SPCA.