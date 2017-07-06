Vancouver cops smash car window to save hot dog

The driver of a grey car in Vancouver during this week's hot weather got a lesson in why you should never leave your dog inside in the summer.



A passer-by saw the overheating dog inside and decided to call the cops, whose rescue operation turned into a smashing success.

"Thank you to the alert citizen who called 911 to report this dog left in a hot car," the Vancouver Police Department posted on its Twitter page. "You saved him!



"No hot pets! It is NOT ok to leave your dog in your vehicle on a hot day, not even for a few minutes! Alert citizens saved this dog's life after his owner left him in the car in the sun."

In a picture posted with the tweet, the department included an image of a vehicle with a totally shattered front passenger window and glass scattered on the pavement below.

And the dog, apparently healthy, was also pictured standing alert in a patch of grass in the shade under a tree.

The department shared a link to the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPCA), which reminded motorists never to leave a pet in a car on hot days, when temperatures inside a car — even if the windows were left open slightly — can reach deadly highs.

“People don’t realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets – it can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death,” said B.C. SPCA community relations manager Lorie Chortyk on the website. "We know that if people are taking their pets with them, it’s because they love them and want to spend time with them, but we really do encourage pet guardians to please, leave their pets at home when they’re going out in the car.”

Meanwhile, one of the VPD's social media officers posted a tip sheet to motorists for preventing having the cops called in — and needing a trip to the glass replacement shop.