Two held after traffic-snarling Lion's Gate bridge-scaling stunt

It was a stunt that made for an unusual rush hour on the congested Lion's Gate Bridge on Thursday morning after commuters spotted two men climb the 61-metre-tall landmark's railing and then scale up its wires high above the bridge deck.

By the time Vancouver police arrived, with their Emergency Response Team’s high-angle rescue specialists in the lead, the mysterious climbers were nowhere to be found — until the pair were detained as they climbed down from between 15 and 20 metres above traffic below.

Police criticized the 8:30 a.m. stunt as a "photo-opp" which they said "snarled … bridge traffic for hours," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

