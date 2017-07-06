News / Vancouver

Two held after traffic-snarling Lion's Gate bridge-scaling stunt

Morning commuters phoned 9-1-1 after seeing two men with backpacks climb over railing and scale 15-20 metres above the bridge deck Thursday morning.

The deck of the Lion's Gate Bridge between Vancouver and West Vancouver is seen in this 2008 photo from the pedestrian sidewalk.

Supplied/Flickr/eileenmak

It was a stunt that made for an unusual rush hour on the congested Lion's Gate Bridge on Thursday morning after commuters spotted two men climb the 61-metre-tall landmark's railing and then scale up its wires high above the bridge deck.

By the time Vancouver police arrived, with their Emergency Response Team’s high-angle rescue specialists in the lead, the mysterious climbers were nowhere to be found — until the pair were detained as they climbed down from between 15 and 20 metres above traffic below.

Police criticized the 8:30 a.m. stunt as a "photo-opp" which they said "snarled … bridge traffic for hours," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

The two men, in their 20s, detained were reportedly from Washington State, police added, and were taken into custody "and their camera equipment was seized."

