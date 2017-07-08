A look by the numbers at the wildfires burning across British Columbia

ASHCROFT, B.C. — Here are some numbers on the wildfires that are burning across British Columbia:

Number of fires: More than 173 fires were reported on Friday alone, with fire crews battling 183 blazes across the province at one point on Saturday.

Locations: Crews focused Saturday on two of the largest fires that forced thousands from their homes in the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House and 150 Mile House.

Firefighters on scene: More than 1,000, supported by heavy equipment and helicopters.

Evacuees: Precise numbers for the entire province were not released, but the Cariboo Regional District estimates as many as 6,000 people were forced from their homes.

Structures burned: Officials have not released figures, but Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said a fire burning between Ashcroft and Cache Creek destroyed dozens of buildings, including at least five houses, 30 trailer park homes and two hangars at a regional airport. Eight of the fires burning in the province were threatening homes or other structures.