Two dead, one hurt in street fight in Chilliwack, B.C.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police say two people are dead and another person is injured after a fight at a Chilliwack, B.C., intersection late Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says RCMP were called to a report of an altercation and when they arrived they found three people with stab wounds.

Police say two of the three died of their injuries.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of the homicide team says in a news release that there is limited information about what set off the attack or if the three people were known to each other.

She says it's not clear if the attack was targeted.