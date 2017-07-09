‘Drag queens read to kids’ phenomenon reaches Vancouver

Vancouver’s drag queens are tearing a page from their New York City, San Francisco and Toronto counterparts’ books.

And those books happen to be colourfully illustrated, oversize and enchantingly nostalgic.

On Monday, the city will see its first Storytelling With Drag Queens for Kids event, which — as it sounds — involves performers in full extravagant attire reading their favourite children’s books to kids.

It’s a phenomenon that’s gained popularity and acclaim in San Francisco and New York City public libraries’ Drag Queen Story Hour, and has since appeared in other cities including Toronto.

“I had read about the storytelling with drag queens shows that are held in San Francisco and New York,” explained organizer Candie Tanaka, who runs the International Centre of Arts and Technology, “and thought that we should do one up here.”

Local drag celebrity Oliv X was eager to take part and suggested fellow drag queens Karmella Barr, Amy Grindhouse and Dust Cwaine to invite as well.

In May, they held a trial performance for adults, which included readings from E.B. White’s novel Charlotte’s Web and other classics, and agreed it was time to bring the best kids’ books to their intended audiences.

“Anything that gets kids interested in reading and keeps them reading is a good thing,” she explained in a phone interview. “But I think a second goal is to promote diversity.

“If we can get young children to say, ‘That’s a pretty amazing person doing this,’ and to see our diversity in all these flamboyant colours — it doesn’t matter that all these drag queens are all different from each other, everyone has their own personality.”

Oliv, who has been performing for decades and also has a theatre background, is the tenth Empress of British Columbia — a title conferred by the drag performer community under a longstanding international system of rank and leadership modeled after a royal court.

At Monday’s event, she’ll come equipped with the originally illustrated Beatrix Potter books — most famously The Tale of Peter Rabbit — as well as some Grimm Brothers classics. All the while dressed in an electric hot pink sequin top, about 40 yards of pink lace tulle fabric, pink hair and white “Victorian princess” boots.

“My grandmother used to read to me when we’d spend nights at her house,” she recalled. “She always used to read excerpts of new Canadian books out in the 1950s from Star Weekly magazine.

“Their home didn’t have electricity, and we’d be getting ready for bed by oil lamp, hearing these amazing stories by amazing writers. My favourite books as a child were by (Lord of the Rings’ J.R.R.) Tolkien, and Hans Christian Anderson, that my great-grandmother read to me.”

Oliv added that the original U.S. readings arose from the need for visitors in under-funded inner-city schools.

“It really started so that poor schools — where no kids had a tablet or access to the internet — could have a way to bring in guest readers,” she said. “Most drag queens weren’t charging money. That’s a responsibility the drag community has.

“They just loved to visit and read to kids for an afternoon.”