‘A call to reflection’: Photography exhibit highlights water issues

A global photography exhibit on water scarcity and pollution is making a stop in Vancouver this week – American photographer Mustafah Abdulaziz’s work on water issues will be on display at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver from July 8 to July 24.

The exhibit, called Water Stories: The global water crisis in pictures, is free to the public andwas made in partnership with WaterAid, World Wildlife Fund, and Earth Watch. It encompasses Abdulaziz’s two years of travel to places like Nigeria, Brazil, and Pakistan as he explored stories of water sustainability and accessibility.

Metro spoke with Abdulaziz about his project after he arrived in Vancouver.

What do you hope people learn from your exhibit?

The idea with Water Stories is to create small narratives that interact with each other and deals with people and their environment.

When people look at this exhibition and they see the photograph in whatever capacity, they are looking at fundamentally human behaviour with the planet.

This [exhibit] is not necessarily to inform the viewer. That may be a by-product. But I want people to see it in a way that’s not dramatic, not sensational. It’s not typical of what they would see in a newspaper, or magazine, that seek to shock.

It’s not a call to action. What it is, is a call to reflection. Imagine yourself in the world and then go out and behave as though you are a part of it. That’s is my greatest hope as to what people will think when they walk away.

How do you decide what to photograph?

The idea is to not only look at water in the literal sense. Imagination is very valuable.

There are only so many pictures you can show with a small kid with water in his cupped hands. That’s not photography, that’s imagery – It’s showing what you already know.

Will you include Canada in your future projects on water?

I have one real thing to say about Canada and water. We like to imagine ourselves as far more technically advance and culturally and ethically advanced than we really often are. I would say, just as a metric of how the society treats its lowest individuals defines its moral standing, a country’s inability to provide clean water for its citizens is ingrained in behavioural models of exploitation. It behoves a culture to recognize that not providing the most essential resource to human life to your human beings speaks to your own priorities.