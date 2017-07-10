Norbord suspends operations at mill, site evacuated due to B.C. wildfires

100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. — Production has been suspended at Norbord's wood panel mill in 100 Mile House, one of the communities threatened by wildfires sweeping through British Columbia's Interior region.

Norbord says all of the mill's employees have safely left the site, with no reported injuries, and the site was secure at the time of the evacuation.

The company (TSX:OSB) is assessing the impact on the mill's production of oriented strand board, a type of plywood substitute that's used widely for building houses.