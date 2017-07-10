Vancouver police appeal for witnesses in double homicide in West End apartment

Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after officers found two people dead in a West End apartment building just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

A police spokesperson would not say how the victims, a 57-year old woman, and a 51-year-old man, died but confirmed the department is treating it as a double homicide.

Officers have arrested one person of interest, said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

He says all three people involved knew each other, and were “associated” with the apartment building (1835 Morton Ave.) the victims were found in. Based on the investigation so far, the public is not at risk, he said.

“Responding [officers] did use specific protocols and they did search and clear the building,” he said.

“We have investigators right now on scene investigating. We are following up on every tip we have and trying to resolve this.”

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw anything suspicious around the apartment building from Saturday afternoon (July 8) to Sunday early evening (July 9).

“During that time frame, if anybody witnessed anything suspicious around the apartment, please call our homicide division or Crime Stoppers,” said Robillard.