Premier-designate John Horgan appoints women to key positions

British Columbia’s Premier-designate John Horgan announced the appointment of six people – all women – to key roles in his NDP government Tuesday.



While his government won’t be sworn in until next Tuesday, Horgan has been busy hiring people to his backroom staff.

On Tuesday, he continued to fill out his team with the appointment of Donna Sanford – currently a senior policy analyst at the Climate Action Secretariat – as executive director of the Confidence and Supply Agreement Secretariat, which will oversee the NDP's governing pact with the Green Party.



Meanwhile, Sage Aaron has been hired at the Premier’s Office director of communications, along with Jen Holmwood as the deputy director of communications and Sheena McConnell as Horgan’s press secretary.

Kate Van Meer-Mass will be director of operations and Marie Della Mattia will serve as special advisor.