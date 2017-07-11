News / Vancouver

Premier-designate John Horgan appoints women to key positions

NDP announces six appointments – all female – to key backroom leadership roles before new government sworn in next week.

NDP Leader John Horgan hugs campaign staffers Sheena McConnell, from left to right, Marie Della Mattia and Kate Van Meer-Mass after buying them flowers during a campaign stop at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday May 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s Premier-designate John Horgan announced the appointment of six people – all women – to key roles in his NDP government Tuesday.

While his government won’t be sworn in until next Tuesday, Horgan has been busy hiring people to his backroom staff.

On Tuesday, he continued to fill out his team with the appointment of Donna Sanford – currently a senior policy analyst at the Climate Action Secretariat – as executive director of the Confidence and Supply Agreement Secretariat, which will oversee the NDP's governing pact with the Green Party.

Meanwhile, Sage Aaron has been hired at the Premier’s Office director of communications, along with Jen Holmwood as the deputy director of communications and Sheena McConnell as Horgan’s press secretary.

Kate Van Meer-Mass will be director of operations and Marie Della Mattia will serve as special advisor.

Horgan has previously announced former Vancouver city councillor Geoff Meggs as his chief of staff and former BCIT president Don Wright as deputy minister and head of the public service.

