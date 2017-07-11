What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

WIND AND LIGHTNING EXPECTED TO FAN WILDFIRES

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue across B.C.'s fire-stricken regions, primarily the central and southern Interior, with wind and lightning expected tomorrow.

Provincial officials say 219 fires are burning and more than 14,000 people have been forced from their homes, with thousands more under evacuation alerts, meaning they must be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The Tsilhqot'in Nation, which includes six communities near Williams Lake, says four of them are threatened and many people have already left their homes but some are staying behind to try to save them.

Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service says most people heed evacuation orders, but some do stay behind to fight the fires themselves.

Premier-designate John Horgan says he's been in touch with First Nations and municipal leaders and plans to travel to affected communities later this week to view the damage.

---

---

LIBERAL STAFFERS NAMED BEFORE PARTY HEADS FOR OPPOSITION BENCHES

A former senior staff member in Stephen Harper's government has been appointed chief of staff for the B.C. Liberal caucus.

The appointment of Nick Koolsbergen comes as Premier Christy Clark gets ready for her party's new role in Opposition.

Jessica Wolford, who served as adviser for two high-profile Liberal ministers, will be deputy chief of staff for the Liberal caucus while Clark's former press secretary Stephen Smart will be executive director of communications.

Clark's government was defeated in a confidence vote two weeks ago, and NDP premier-designate John Horgan and his cabinet are to be sworn in next week.

---

---

COMPANIES MOBILIZE TO PROTECT PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan Canada is among a number of companies trying to keep some of the more than 200 wildfires burning across British Columbia from getting anywhere near their infrastructure.

Chief operating officer Hugh Harden says the fires are "a distance" from the land over and around the Trans Canada pipeline as of Tuesday morning.

But he says preventive measures are being taken, such as adding sprinklers to keep areas wet and removing vegetation to create a fire break.

Pembina Pipeline Corp., which has a pipeline from Taylor to Kamloops, says it discontinued the south segment of that system last year but is monitoring above-ground facilities and valve sites.

---

---

MANITOBA FIREFIGHTERS JOIN B.C. WILDFIRE EFFORT

A team of 13 trained firefighters is expected to leave Manitoba later this week to help fight wildfires in B.C.

Manitoba is also sending 50 water pumps to help battle the fires in B.C.'s Interior.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick have also sent firefighters and equipment to B.C., where about 14,000 people have been evacuated.

Officials say more than 200 wildfires are burning in B.C., and 400 square kilometres have already been destroyed.

---

---

BREAK-IN SUSPECTS ARRESTED DURING WILDFIRES

Mounties in the 100 Mile House area northwest of Kamloops say three people were arrested in connection with alleged break-in attempts after an evacuation order was issued due to wildfires.

They say two youths with break-and-enter tools were found by an RCMP tactical team Monday, and a man also found in the area was arrested for break and enter and remanded in custody.

Mounties say they also got a call Monday about three people who were spotted trying to break into a TELUS vehicle but officers were unable to track down the suspects.

The RCMP says officers have been deployed to a number of communities, including Williams Lake, Ashcroft, Cache Creek and 100 Mile House, and criminal activity will not be tolerated.

---

---

ALBERTA FAMILY'S TREK HOME FROM B.C. REROUTED BY WILDFIRES

An Alberta woman whose family had been stranded at a resort in B.C.'s Interior says they drove past scorched land, crews fighting fire by the roadway and cattle wandering with soot-blackened faces on their way out.

Linda Ector of Red Deer says she, her husband and their two sons spent a week relaxing and fishing at the resort several hours northwest of Williams Lake.

But with only one highway in and out of the resort, they were advised not to leave this morning due to fires burning alongside the road.

She says they are now being rerouted to Prince George instead of going south as they normally would, due to highway closures and forest fires.

---

---

LOTTERY WINNER CASHES IN

A B.C. woman is collecting a large lottery jackpot.

Lottery officials say Heling Huang of Richmond has won $9.5 million.

She won the prize in the Lotto 6-49 draw on Saturday.

---

---