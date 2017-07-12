Anti-poverty advocates to protest pot dispensary linked to SRO owners

Activists in the Downtown Eastside are planning to hold a rally at Vancouver City Hall on Wednesday afternoon — and this time their demand isn't for more housing, to save Chinatown, or to halt a developer.

They want to stop a marijuana dispensary, Herban Legends, which is appealing an earlier city permit rejection at the Board of Variance on Wednesday.



The dispensary has connections to the family that own several single-resident occupancy buildings in the area, including the condemned and evacuated Balmoral Hotel — the Sahotas, the activists alleged in a press release.

"Downtown Eastside residents and citywide friends (are) urging Vancouver’s Board of Variance … to cancel a proposed marijuana license" for Herban Legends, the Downtown Eastside SRO Collaborative Society said in a statement.



The group normally works on housing issues, its stated goal "to improve habitability, safety and prevent renovictions."

The group circulated a poster Wednesday with photographs of three members of the Sahota family, with the words "Not wanted: The Sahotas … have no business selling pot."

According to anti-poverty advocate Wendy Pederson in a phone interview Monday, "tenants in our neighbourhood have broken heat, no hot water, broken eleveators, mould, mice and rats — the Sahotas should be spending their money on repairs to their existing properties and businesses."

On June 2, the city gave notice to tenants of the Balmoral Hotel that they needed to evactuate their building by June 12, because of structural concerns.

The privately-owned building has been neglected for decades by the owner, the Sahota family, and an engineering review ordered by the city concluded it had several structural problems on May 30. According to the city, the Sahotas have previously failed to do work ordered by city inspectors.

Herban Legends' property, at 3038 Arbutus St. near West 14th Avenue was worth $606,000 one year ago, according to B.C. records, but was bought for $800,000 on April 18, 2016.

That address is owned by a Burnaby-based numbered company that is registed to Mann Sukhmander Singh — but the company's incorporation documents include the Sahota's Astoria Hotel address on East Hastings Street.