B.C. Indigenous leader calls on MMIW inquiry to put aside differences

A First Nations chief in B.C. is calling on the Indigenous community to put their differences aside and support the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The inquiry has come under pressure in recent months as several key staffers have stepped down, including most recently, commissioner Marilyn Poitras, who announced her resignation Tuesday. Meanwhile, families of the missing and murdered continue to criticize the inquiry for a lack of transparency.

But Ernie Crey, chief of the Cheam Nation in B.C., says the national inquiry is too important for the leadership to let, what he called, “politicking” get in the way.

“Just get on with it,” he said.

“It’s my hope that these internal disputes within the ranks of the commission – I hope they are over now.”

Crey, who has worked on social issues in Indigenous communities for almost 50 years, emphasized the issue of violence against Indigenous women and girls is ongoing.

“A lot of violence continues on in the communities and we can’t forget the inquiry is going to examine that issue as well as the disappearances and the deaths of women and girls.”

But he acknowledged there were many problems with the inquiry.

“They have to get their act together. They need to be more responsive to the families. They need to communicate better with the families and Indigenous communities,” he said.

Crey has lost three sisters, including Dawn, who’s DNA was found on the farm of convicted murderer Robert Pickton.

“[The families] need reassurance that his inquiry is going ahead and that’s what I want to see happen.”