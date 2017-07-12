Interest-rate hike a double-edged sword for Vancouver housing: economists

The Bank of Canada’s decision to increase the prime interest rate will cool housing prices in Vancouver but could also put people who are barely making ends meet in a tough spot, say economists.

The central bank announced the 0.25 per cent bump, to 0.75 per cent from 0.5, Wednesday. It’s the first interest rate increase in seven years.

“Its big enough to have an impact on people who are close to the margin,” said James Brander, an economics professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

“There are quite a few people who have borrowed the maximum to buy a house and they’ve got enough revenue coming in to cover the mortgage, but not by much.”

The 0.25 per cent increase would amount to paying $7 more dollars a day on a $1 million mortgage over a year, he said. That means “two fewer fancy coffees from Starbucks,” said Brander’s colleague, Tom Davidoff.

News of the interest rate increase will also put a damper on housing prices, which could be good news for people who have been waiting to buy a home, Davidoff said.

“[The Bank of Canada] saw inflationary pressures and part of that is very hot housing markets – this will dial back the pressure on housing generally.”

But the announcement is not necessarily a win for housing affordability because borrowing will be more expensive and that hurts cash-strapped people the most, said Davidoff.

The people who will benefit are those who have a nest egg and have been waiting for the right time to buy a home, he said.

“The real winner here is somebody sitting on a $800,000 down payment who says I’m going to wait for prices to fall.”

Overall, interest rates will continue to rise, added Brander. He predicts mortgage-lending rates could increase by several percentage points in the coming years. But as long as those increases are incremental, like Wednesday’s announcement, the economy will be able to absorb it, he said.

“What the Bank of Canada wants to do is slow things down and prevent a big [market] crash down the road.”