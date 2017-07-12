Metro Vancouver galleries hand kids the brush and pallette for summer

Surrey's art gallery may be 42 years old, but it's ramping up an array of summer programs aimed squarely at arts enthusiasts significantly younger.

It's offering camps and classes for preschoolers up to youth and adults, or as its education and engagement co-ordinator called them, "those young at heart."

"The Surrey Art Gallery is a fun, welcoming place where you can see art, make art — on your own and with others — and meet friends," Alison Rajah told Metro in an email. "Young people can … explore their creativity with experienced artist-educators."

On Saturday, meanwhile, it's holding its inaugural Family Summer Party (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), a free celebration of art-making with a focus on maps "shoulder-to-shoulder with mentoring artists."

As for its summer camp programs — a fixture at many galleries these days — don't expect just a more animated rendition of the gallery's adult exhibit tours. Surrey kids can get their hands right into the clay so to speak, with drawing, pottery, theatre and even using computers for digital art, 3-D animation and computer game design.



It's not the only art institution to reach out to kids in the region, either, although Surrey has perhaps the largest array of offerings for more ages.

Vancouver Art Gallery has a host of children's and family programs, both hands-on and to learn about their collections.

Programs include Art Agents — "whimsical, funny and informed" tours of the gallery's exhibitions, every Sunday afternoon) — they same day it offers "child-oriented tours" led by artists, dancers, musicians to explore new "ways of looking and thinking about art." Also on Sundays is the Making Place program, where kids can get "hands-on workshops" in marking art.

Burnaby Art Gallery, meanwhile, offers four- to five-day children's art camps through August 18, for kids aged 6-9 and 9-12. Themes include Mixed-Media Marvels, Ecology of Art, Artful Animals, Art Explorers, and Down in the Dirt.