Police in New Westminster, B.C., recommend charges in teen's fatal drug overdose

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Police say they're recommending criminal charges in connection with the overdose death of a teenager in New Westminster, B.C.

Police in the suburban Vancouver city say they've arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for selling a drug that killed a 16-year-old girl and led to another teen being hospitalized in May.

School officials said at the time of the death that both teens were involved in a small program for vulnerable students.

Police issued a warning about the lethal drug following the death and later identified the substance as MDMA.

Officers have submitted a report to Crown counsel recommending the suspect be charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.