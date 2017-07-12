Refugees’ legal aid cuts ‘pretty shocking’ as deadline nears: lawyer

“The refugee claimants who require legal aid are some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” Lobat Sadrehashemi said in a phone interview. “They often don’t speak English or French and have suffered traumas — but are immediately faced with a legal system that has dire consequences.



“When we don’t adequately fund legal aid, those consequences are irreversible.”



Meanwhile, the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, of which she is a member but not a spokesperson, called the cuts “alarming news” on Twitter.



Soon after the decision’s announcement, Metro interviewed a family of Mexican asylum-seekers forced to do their own legal paperwork — despite not understanding the complicated requirements fully — because they were denied legal aid under the existing arrangement, which advocates said is a reminder of what many more families could face without lawyers’ help.



“It's terrible not to have a lawyer because you don't have the support to know what to do,” said Jesús Soriano, a 45-year-old kidnapping and torture survivor who arrived in B.C. via the U.S. on May 5, in an interview. “I have heard that legal aid will end, but that's terrible because what I'm living right now I can't sleep …



“I need assistance for my family and my daughters, but without it … many people coming behind us are going to find these same problems."