'Targeted' victims identified following double homicide in Vancouver's West End

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver have identified two people killed in what they believe is a double homicide.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says the bodies of 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker were found in an apartment in the city's West End on Sunday evening.

Information about what caused their deaths has not been released.

Two people were taken into custody after the bodies were discovered, but Robillard says both have since been released.

He says the investigation is very active and complex, and detectives are continuing to process evidence including forensic exhibits.