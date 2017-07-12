Vancouver General Hospital to buy new robot to help with surgeries

Surgeons at Vancouver General Hospital will soon have the assistance of a new robot thanks to a $1 million donation from Hollyburn Properties and the Sander family. Vancouver Coastal Health plans to buy a new robot that includes a controller, console, 3D camera, and four robotical arms. One arm is responsible for moving the camera around and the others hold surgical instruments. Surgeons control their use with the console, which responds to both hand and foot movement.

Robotic technology in the surgery room benefits patients by minimizing the invasiveness of operations.



“Patients experience less pain and require less pain medication, and are generally able to recover faster,” said Dr. Peter Black, senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre.



Doctors sometimes use robots for operations such as radical prostatectomies ( removal of the prostate gland and surrounding tissue), cardiovascular bypass surgeries (removal of a blocked artery), and hysterectomies (removal of the uterus and ovaries and fallopian tubes).



The new robot, yet to be named, will replace Jack the Robot, which has helped surgeons perform more than 1,000 surgeries in the past 10 years at Vancouver General Hospital. Both robots are part of the da Vinci Surgical System. The newest model allows two surgeons to operate the robot instead of one.



“By replacing Jack with cutting-edge surgical robotic technology, which includes a console for a second surgeon, VCH is positioned to further develop the areas where robotic technology provides value,” said Dr. Marcel Vorak, associate medical director at the health authority.



Hollyburn Properties' donation will also help fund the purchase of a new MRI machine that is faster, quieter, and more accurate in its scans.

