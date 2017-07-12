What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER OFFERS HOPE TO B.C. FIRE CREWS

The BC Wildfire Service said it's encouraged by forecasts showing an incoming weather system will bring some rain as well as lightning to fire-ravaged sections of the central and southern Interior.

The overall pattern is for continuing hot, dry conditions but the situation has calmed down from the weekend when more than 100 fires a day were breaking out, said chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

Just 12 new fires were reported Tuesday, while the number of fires burning province-wide has dropped to 198 from more than 200 on Monday, he said.

Crews took advantage of calmer conditions to make progress on fire guards near Williams Lake but 10,000 remained on evacuation alert while 14,000 others from Princeton in the south Okanagan to Quesnel remain out of their homes, said the fire service.

____

B.C. RANCHERS FEAR FOR CATTLE CAUGHT BY WILDFIRES

As many as 20,000 cattle have been left to fend for themselves in British Columbia's Interior as ranchers have been ordered to leave range lands threatened by wildfires, the BC Cattleman's Association said.

Dozens of fires have been sparked in the Cariboo region since last Thursday and association general manager Kevin Boon said a number of large ranches are in the path of the flames.

There's hope the animal's instincts will help them find a way to escape the fires because Boon said there is no way to reach the herds, transport them or even be sure of the number of cattle involved.

Ranchers are bracing for the worst and deaths, particularly from smoke inhalation, are expected but Boon said there's a good likelihood most cattle will survive.

____

VANCOUVER FIREFIGHTERS SEND CREWS, EQUIPMENT TO HELP WITH WILDFIRES

Several members of Vancouver's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team were at work Wednesday in Kamloops and Prince George, assisting in the fight against devastating wildfires.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said six team members with expertise in incident command and the management of large operations were deployed Tuesday.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick said a fire engine and four firefighters also left Vancouver Tuesday night for the drive to Williams Lake, which remains on evacuation alert.

More firefighters, trucks, equipment and pumps are available if requested by fire-threatened communities from Princeton north to Quesnel, Gormick said.

____

BUSINESS COUNCIL POSTS HEALTHY OUTLOOK FOR B.C. ECONOMY

The Business Council of British Columbia has improved its outlook for the provincial economy due in part to a stronger-than-expected job market.

In its mid-year review, the council has boosted its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent forecast early this year.

It credits robust consumer spending and a job market that has defied expectations, with employment growth hitting a 23-year high of 4.1 per cent in the second quarter.

But a rise in interest rates and B.C.'s wildfires pose a growing risk to the economic outlook, the council said.

____

CHARGES LAID IN HIT-AND-RUN OF TWO TRAFFIC FLAGGERS

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a 38-year-old woman arrested in the hit-and-run of two flaggers at a Burnaby construction zone last month has been charged with multiple offences.

Charges against Brenda Ouma Aregay of Surrey include two counts each of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and assault, police said in a news release.

Video posted on the internet showed a flagger being run over when she tried to stop a vehicle, which then hit a second flagger further down the road.

A suspect was arrested when police received a complaint a short time later about a woman near the crash scene.

____

TRUMP HOTELS IN CANADA WARNED OF CREDIT CARD BREACH

Guests who made reservations at Trump hotels in Vancouver and Toronto in November are being urged to monitor their credit card accounts for unauthorized activity.

It's part of warning issued by the Trump Hotel chain covering all its 14 locations.

Trump Hotels said hackers obtained credit card data, as well as guest names, emails, phone numbers and addresses.

Guests at the other locations are being warned the breach compromised payment card and other information for those who made reservations between Aug 10, 2016 and March 9, 2017.

____