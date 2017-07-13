Homeless advocate Judy Graves launches Vancouver council bid

When Vision Vancouver was elected to lead the city in 2008, long-time homeless advocate Judy Graves was “excited” by the party’s promises to end homelessness and build affordable housing.

But in the near-decade since, she said, “Something went sideways.”

That’s why the retired city staffer who worked for 33 years under all political stripes at City Hall said it was time to throw her hat into the political ring.

“We want consultations before decisions are made,” Graves told reporters outside City Hall on Thursday morning, “not after.”

She’s hoping to secure the nomination for the nascent One City party, which emerged from the leftist Coalition of Progressive Electors after it ended an electoral partnership with centrist Vision.

Graves is the first declared candidate in the race to replace Vision Coun. Geoff Meggs, who announced his resignation last week after he was hired as New Democrat Premier-designate John Horgan’s chief of staff.

In the fall, there will be a by-election to fill Meggs’ seat, and the Non-Partisan Association has vowed to field a “strong” candidate, NPA Coun. George Affleck said in an earlier interview. Meanwhile, another homelessness and housing advocate — veteran activist Jean Swanson — is the subject of a campaign to “draft” her to run for the seat as well.

Graves launched her campaign by touching on the ongoing controversy in B.C. over the impact of offshore speculators and foreign real estate buyers on local housing prices. The province slapped a 15 per cent tax on non-resident property sales last year.

“We want them putting children in our schools,” she said. “We don't want empty houses.”

But some criticized the tone of her comments on social media as raising fears over foreigners snapping up locals’ housing, which some characterize as inflaming racist views. Asked about the concerns, Grave said it’s not an accurate portrayal.

“If people come and buy those condos, and they live (here), I would be thrilled,” she said. “… If they’re going to buy those condos and leave them empty essentially as a safety deposit box — and if they’re not going to join my neighbourhood, not going to be shopping at our business, and not going to become our friends in the parks — no.

“We want people, not money.”

Graves, who worked for the City of Vancouver before her retirement in 2013, was awarded Vancouver’s highest honour, the Freedom of the City Award, the year after. The city’s website described her as “an extraordinary force for positive change, a pioneer and leader working to end homelessness.”

But One City’s co-founder and the party’s only candidate in the last civic election, RJ Aquino, said he and other party members personally support Graves as a nominee because, “Council needs an informed voice” who is “a person of justice and truth … genuinely and not just rhetorically.”