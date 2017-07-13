The Road Forward seeks future of Indigenous activism from past heroes

Many people wear multiple hats for their various roles in life.

But West Coast Indigenous rapper Ostwelve — also known as Ronnie Dean Harris — wore multiple bow ties for his part in a beat-driven film about the history of Indigenous rights activism premiering in Vancouver on Friday.

The Road Forward, produced by the National Film Board, uses music to chart the rise of Indigenous political organizing through “Canada’s oldest First Nations organizations,” the 1930s-founded Native Brotherhood and Native Sisterhood.

In the film, Harris — who is of Sto:lo, St’at’imc, Lil’wat and N’laka'pamux nations ancestry — portrays renowned Secwepemc leader George Manuel (1921-89), and the part involved wearing Manuel’s own beadwork bow tie.

“You see me in the film reading from George’s actual handwritten notebooks,” he mused. “The challenge for me is to embody the words as opposed to just saying them — really understanding what they mean: ‘You don't ask for it; you take it.’”

Manuel’s children include recently deceased Neskonlith First Nation Chief Art Manuel and filmmaker Doreen Manuel.

“Doreen said he had over 20 different bow ties and beaded necklaces,” he said. “It was pretty amazing to be able to wear one.

“A big thing people might not understand is guys dressed in bow ties and tuxedos, the ladies dressed like divas — Native people had to dress the part in the colonial world.”

In fact, he revealed that the haircut he undertook to play a character decades before he was born has stayed with him ever since.

For Harris, being invited to perform first on stage for the 2010 Olympic ceremonies, and for years afterward, was a challenging but transformative experience. Portraying Manuel on screen took it to another level.

“George Manuel has been in my life for a long time,” he said. “I was in a rap group called Fourth World Occupants in high school — we took our name from Manuel’s influential book The Fourth World: An Indian Reality. His ideas were always part of my reality.”

In one segment Harris speaks before a Brotherhood crowd in Manuel’s words: “If you really believe that our children deserve food, if you really believe that our children deserve water, if you really believe that our children deserve a home, you don't ask for it. You take it.”

The Road Forward, directed by Vancouver-based Métis and Dene filmmaker Marie Clements, is woven throughout with character acting roles for Indigenous musicians in genres from blues to traditional drumming, and ends with Harris rapping as himself — but he trades Manuel’s beaded bow tie with a plain black one.

What he learned through the role will always stay with him. “I’m connected to this for life,” he said.

“It’s part of my learning process of what I can contribute as a performer to movements for Indigenous rights, sovereignty and activation,” he said.

“I can’t step out of it."