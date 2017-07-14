Five-vehicle crash closes Trans-Canada Highway for hours in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — A five-vehicle collision has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway westbound near Langley, B.C.

RCMP say a crash at about 9:30 this morning involved three semi-trucks loaded with equipment, one large commercial truck and a van.

A second crash involving two cars a few kilometres down the highway happened about 20 minutes later and police say it's unclear whether the events are connected.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries from the first crash while another three people were hospitalized with minor injuries from the second crash.

Tow trucks are cleaning up debris and officials believe the highway will reopen at 3 p.m.