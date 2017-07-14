Man who killed RCMP officer in drunk driving crash to be sentenced today

COLWOOD, B.C. — A man who killed a mother of two when his truck rammed into her RCMP cruiser while driving drunk and speeding will be sentenced by a court near Victoria today.

The court heard during Kenneth Fenton's sentencing hearing that he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when he ran a red light, hitting Const. Sarah Beckett's cruiser broadside.

Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death for the April 2016 crash that killed the 32-year-old officer.

The 29-year-old man told the court at his sentencing hearing last week that he was sorry for his actions and that he would take the officer's place if he could.

Beckett's husband told the court the hardest thing after his wife's death was telling their six-year-old son that mom wasn't coming home.

The Crown has asked for a three-to-five year prison sentence, while his defence lawyer says a three-year sentence would be more appropriate.