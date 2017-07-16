Vancouver police warn residents to lock windows and doors after break-ins

Vancouver police are reminding residents to lock their windows and doors at night after officers arrested a man for two break-ins earlier this month.



The man allegedly broke into two homes around 3 a.m. on July 2 and July 9 near West 25th Avenue and Dunbar Street, according to police. Police say he climbed into both houses through open windows. People were sleeping in their beds when the thief broke in on July 9.

“We are again reminding the public that many thieves are opportunists,” said said Const. Jason Doucette in a written statement.

“An open door or window, including above the ground floor, can be used by criminals anytime of the day – even if you are home.”

This kind of crime is preventable, he added.

“Something as simple as making sure your windows and doors are locked can stop a thief.”

Police arrested 34-year old Todd Edward Stephens Thursday in connection with the two break-ins. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.