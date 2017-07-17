B.C. man charged after police discover loot stolen from wildfire evacuees

Police in B.C. have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly possessing property looted from people fleeing their homes due to raging wildfires in the province’s Interior.

Members of B.C.’s combined forces special enforcement unit were tipped off about a suspected thief operating in the evacuated zone around Williams Lake, according to a press release Monday.

The investigation led police to search a remote property near Beaver Creek outside Williams Lake. There, they recovered $65,000 in stolen heavy equipment.