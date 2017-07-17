B.C. man charged after police discover loot stolen from wildfire evacuees
Officers found $65,000 worth of heavy equipment near Williams Lake, allegedly stolen from victims of the province's wildfire situation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in B.C. have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly possessing property looted from people fleeing their homes due to raging wildfires in the province’s Interior.
Members of B.C.’s combined forces special enforcement unit were tipped off about a suspected thief operating in the evacuated zone around Williams Lake, according to a press release Monday.
The investigation led police to search a remote property near Beaver Creek outside Williams Lake. There, they recovered $65,000 in stolen heavy equipment.
Police arrested 38-year old Big Lake resident, Shane Brady. He has been charged with possession of stolen property with a value higher than $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court July 20.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman dies in Halifax hospital after being struck by car, driver charged with murder
-
Elderly man injured after van crashes into home in Nova Scotia
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access