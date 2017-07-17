News / Vancouver

B.C. man charged after police discover loot stolen from wildfire evacuees

Officers found $65,000 worth of heavy equipment near Williams Lake, allegedly stolen from victims of the province's wildfire situation

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Police in B.C. have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly possessing property looted from people fleeing their homes due to raging wildfires in the province’s Interior.

Members of B.C.’s combined forces special enforcement unit were tipped off about a suspected thief operating in the evacuated zone around Williams Lake, according to a press release Monday.

The investigation led police to search a remote property near Beaver Creek outside Williams Lake. There, they recovered $65,000 in stolen heavy equipment.

Police arrested 38-year old Big Lake resident, Shane Brady. He has been charged with possession of stolen property with a value higher than $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court July 20. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...