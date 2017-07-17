News / Vancouver

Photos: B.C.’s wildfires visible from space

NASA’s Worldview imager shows the smoke from the wildfires in B.C.’s Interior in real time.

Heavy smoke from B.C. wildfires as seen from space on July 17, 2017.

NASA WorldView

Heavy smoke from wildfires raging in B.C.’s Interior can be clearly seen from space.

Images taken over several days from NASA’s worldview imager track the progression from the clear skies as recently as July 6, 2017 to today (July 17) with a layer of thick grey smoke blanketing most of the southern half of the province.

At least 40,000 people have been forced from their homes by more than 160 wildfires in central and southern B.C., while 17,000 others are on evacuation alert.

Here are five images showing the spread of the smoke over the past week and a half.

The relatively clear skies over southern B.C. on July 6, 2017.

NASA WorldView

Fast forward a couple days to July 10, 2017 and you can see the grey smoke from a number of large fires, particularly in the Central Interior.

July 10, 2017 was cloudy, but the grey smoke is quite visible across most of southern B.C. (The white stuff to the north and west of the photo is cloud, and snow in the mountains)

NASA WorldView

After several overcast and hazy days, things clear up on July 15, 2017 as the smoke appears to be blown north. The locations of the major fires are nicely visible in this image.

Nasa Worldview

Here we sit (July 17, 2017) with thick smoke across most of the province.

NASA WorldView

- With files from The Canadian Press

