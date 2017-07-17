Photos: B.C.’s wildfires visible from space

Heavy smoke from wildfires raging in B.C.’s Interior can be clearly seen from space.

Images taken over several days from NASA’s worldview imager track the progression from the clear skies as recently as July 6, 2017 to today (July 17) with a layer of thick grey smoke blanketing most of the southern half of the province.

At least 40,000 people have been forced from their homes by more than 160 wildfires in central and southern B.C., while 17,000 others are on evacuation alert.

Here are five images showing the spread of the smoke over the past week and a half.