Surrey toddler hospitalized after falling out of open window

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital Sunday night after she fell out of an open second-storey window at a Surrey home.

The window screen gave way after the toddler leaned or fell against it, sending her plummeting to the patiot below, RCMP said in a statement Monday.

A number of family members were at home at the time of the accident, but none could grab her before she fell.

Surrey firefighters treated the girl at the home in the 13900 block of 64th Avenue. She was taken to hospital and remained there overnight for observation.