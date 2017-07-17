Vancouver proposes Oct. 14 by-election

Vancouver is preparing to hold a by-election to fill the city council seat left by Geoff Meggs after he joined Premier-designate John Horgan team as chief of staff.

The city will likely hold the by-election on Oct. 14, according to a press release Monday. City council will start the process next Wednesday by appointing a chief election officer, who is responsible for implementing the by-election, ensuring the integrity of the voting process, and to encourage democratic participation.

The provincial government may hold a by-election for the currently vacant Vancouver School Board on Oct. 14 as well and must inform the city of its decision by Aug. 4.