Vancouver proposes Oct. 14 by-election
The province could also decide to attach a Vancouver School Board by election to the ballot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Vancouver is preparing to hold a by-election to fill the city council seat left by Geoff Meggs after he joined Premier-designate John Horgan team as chief of staff.
The city will likely hold the by-election on Oct. 14, according to a press release Monday. City council will start the process next Wednesday by appointing a chief election officer, who is responsible for implementing the by-election, ensuring the integrity of the voting process, and to encourage democratic participation.
The provincial government may hold a by-election for the currently vacant Vancouver School Board on Oct. 14 as well and must inform the city of its decision by Aug. 4.
Vancouver’s political parties will have from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8 to nominate candidates for the civic by-election. If the by-election is held on Oct. 14, advanced voting take place Oct. 4 – 10.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
Thousands of Canadian girls are at risk of female genital mutilation: officials
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth