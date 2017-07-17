Vancouver proposes Oct. 14 by-election

News / Vancouver

Vancouver may hold a by election for a city council seat as early as Oct. 14, 2017.

Vancouver is preparing to hold a by-election to fill the city council seat left by Geoff Meggs after he joined Premier-designate John Horgan team as chief of staff.

The city will likely hold the by-election on Oct. 14, according to a press release Monday. City council will start the process next Wednesday by appointing a chief election officer, who is responsible for implementing the by-election, ensuring the integrity of the voting process, and to encourage democratic participation.

The provincial government may hold a by-election for the currently vacant Vancouver School Board on Oct. 14 as well and must inform the city of its decision by Aug. 4.

Vancouver’s political parties will have from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8 to nominate candidates for the civic by-election. If the by-election is held on Oct. 14, advanced voting take place Oct. 4 – 10.

