A list of B.C.'s new NDP cabinet
VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat Premier John Horgan was sworn in on Tuesday. Here is a list of his cabinet ministers:
Carole James: finance and deputy premier
Mike Farnworth: public safety and solicitor general
Adrian Dix: health
David Eby: attorney general
Melanie Mark: advanced education, skills and training
Lana Popham: agriculture
Katrine Conroy: children and family development
Jinny Sims: citizens' services
Rob Fleming: education
Michelle Mungall: energy, mines and petroleum resources
George Heyman: environment and climate change strategy
Doug Donaldson: forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development
Scott Fraser: indigenous relations and reconciliation
Bruce Ralston: jobs, trade and technology
Harry Bains: labour
Judy Darcy: mental health and addictions
Selina Robinson: municipal affairs and housing
Shane Simpson: social development and poverty reduction
Lisa Beare: tourism, arts and culture
Claire Trevena: transportation and infrastructure
George Chow: minister of state for trade
Katrina Chen: minister of state for child care
Jennifer Rice: parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness
Mable Elmore: parliamentary secretary for poverty reduction
Anne Kang: parliamentary secretary for seniors
Ravi Kahlon: parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism
Rick Glumac: parliamentary secretary for technology
Bowinn Ma: parliamentary secretary for Translink