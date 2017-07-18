Air quality warning for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley
Smoke from wildfires raging in the Interior has drifted into the Metro Vancouver air shed, causing haze and health effects for some.
Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an air quality advisory for both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
There are now high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air, caused mainly by smoke from wildfires raging in the Interior of the province.
Air quality is expected to remain poor as long as the wildfires continue to burn, or weather patterns change to direct the smoke somewhere else.
Out of doors, a haze is now visible across much of the region. However, Metro Vancouver warns the fine particulate matter is small enough to be able to penetrate indoors.
The regional district advises the following for people who may be affected by the poor air quality:
- Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.
- Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
- If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, follow the advice of your healthcare provider.
- As we are in the summer season with warm temperatures, it is also important to stay cool and hydrated.
- Indoor spaces with air conditioning may offer relief from both heat and air pollution.