Air quality warning for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an air quality advisory for both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

There are now high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air, caused mainly by smoke from wildfires raging in the Interior of the province.

Air quality is expected to remain poor as long as the wildfires continue to burn, or weather patterns change to direct the smoke somewhere else.

Out of doors, a haze is now visible across much of the region. However, Metro Vancouver warns the fine particulate matter is small enough to be able to penetrate indoors.

The regional district advises the following for people who may be affected by the poor air quality: